Valheim Update: Dedicated Server Upgrades And Wolves Are Less Likely To Make Babies

A new patch is available now for the hit Norse multiplayer game Valheim. Among a handful of smaller changes, it makes a big change for dedicated servers and also tweaks the game balance so wolves are less horny.

Starting with the dedicated servers, this new update makes it so dedicated servers now always use direct connections instead of using the Steam Datagram Relay (SDR) system.

"This should result in much lower latency for most players," developer Iron Gate said. "I really hope this patch solves a lot of connection issues introduced in last weeks patches (due to switching socket backend)," the studio said.

Elsewhere, the March 2 update for Valheim contains a change that makes wolves less likely to mate. The patch notes state that the update "lowered wolf procreation slightly." The developers apparently thought there was something wrong with wolves making cubs more than they should, so wolves are slightly less horny now, to borrow a phrase from PCGamer.

The Valheim patch notes also mention some localization updates, while the Bonemass enemy's puke effect should not work properly, thank goodness. You can see the full patch notes below, as posted by Iron Gate on Steam.

Valheim has sold more than 4 million copies and reached more than 500,000 concurrent players on Steam, making it one of the most popular games on the entire platform. In response to the huge success, developer Iron Gate is expanding its five-person studio.

Valheim March 2 Patch Notes