Valheim Reaches 4 Million Copies Sold In 3 Weeks, Next Biome Could Launch This Year

The Norse-inspired PC multiplayer game Valheim has crossed another major sales milestone. Just days after achieving 2 million in sales in under two weeks, the PC game climbed to 3 million copies sold, and now Valheim sales are up to 4 million sold in under three weeks.

Here are some other statistics that developer Iron Gate and publisher Coffee Stain announced to celebrate the latest achievement.

Valheim has reached more than 500,000 peak concurrent players on Steam

Valheim has more than 80,000 positive user reviews on Steam

Valheim is currently the 57th best-reviewed game on Steam of all time

Valheim has reached a peak concurrent viewership record of 188,000 on February 22

Valheim has led to 28 million hours of watching on Twitch and 10,000 years of gameplay

"I don't think I have really had time to contemplate it. I know that players like the game a lot, but at the same time I think that I can make something even better in the future. I'm looking forward to adding more content to the game, especially working on the remaining biomes," Iron Gate CEO Richard Svensson said. "Our current roadmap only reaches the next biome and we hope to have it done by the end of the year, but it might very well take longer depending on how smooth the development will be. I really don't want to stress the development, that never ends well."

Coffee Stain Publishing CEO Albert Säfström released a statement as well that speaks to the enormous success of Valheim thus far.

"I was describing Valheim to a friend over a year ago as a game that made me feel how I felt when I fell in love in games for the first time. Up until three weeks ago I thought this was a unique connection I alone had with Valheim," Säfström said. "Seeing the incredible reception from players in these past weeks has made me realise that Valheim is something truly special, not only for me, but for more players than I could have imagined."

The original story follows below.

Developer Iron Gate announced the news in a post on Steam. The game is growing fast, as the company announced the 2 million sales milestone just a few days ago.

The five-person studio also celebrated how Valheim now has more than 60,000 reviews on Steam that are classified as "overwhelmingly positive," helping boost the game into Steam's top 250 best-reviewed games of all time (it sits at 78th now).

Iron Gate also boasted that Valheim has achieved more than 20 million hours of viewing, which speaks to the the popularity of the game on Twitch and other video streaming sites.

In terms of daily players, Steam's own public data page shows that Valheim had more than 390,550 concurrent players on February 18, which put it into the top five most-played games on Steam.

Iron Gate CEO Richard Svensson said in a statement that he always imagined that Valheim's early access launch would be "somewhat successful," so the studio isn't changing plans as the result of the big sales numbers. However, Svensson remarked that Iron Gate now has enough money buy a bigger office space if it chooses to.

Svensson also said he has enjoyed seeing the community creations surrounding Valheim.

"I really love when fans make paintings, music and other creative works inspired by Valheim. I guess I like to inspire people to create stuff"

Valheim is published by Goat Simulator developer Coffee Stain's publishing division. The head of Coffee Stain's publishing arm, Albert Säfström, said about the new sales milestone, "THREE MILLION?!! Already?"

He added: "This level of success is uncharted territory for Coffee Stain."

Säfström pointed out that it's a good thing that Coffee Stain hired former Minecraft business manager Daniel Kaplan, because his expertise will help Coffee Stain sustain and support Valheim in the future. "We're excited to be on this journey together," Säfström said.

If you're struggling early on trying to survive in Valheim, we've rounded up some Valheim beginner tips that should help you out. These include the tips you need to build, repair, improve your skills, and acquire more resources. You might also be interested in our Valheim armor guide to help you outfit your character to survive.

Looking ahead, Iron Gate has a lot more in store for Valheim, including more biomes, mini-bosses, and plenty of recipes to keep you busy.