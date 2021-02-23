Valheim Player Makes Sauron's Tower And It Is Huge

While most Valheim players are still likely valuing form over function while building their bases, the early access survival-crafting game has been out long enough that some truly impressive creations have started to spring up. One of the most imposing of the lot has to be this replica of Sauron's tower or Barad-dûr, built by modders Rynborg and Thangel, as picked up by PCGamesn.

The tower has been uploaded to Nexus Mods, meaning players can easily place the same construction in their own world by downloading the files, along with the AdvancedBuilding and Forever Build mods.

An accompanying YouTube video gives a tour of the Valheim version of Barad-dûr, which includes not just the tower, but its accompanying fortress as well. The construction is crowned by a version of the Eye of Sauron cobbled together from torches and bonfires.

Other fan builds in Valheim so far include a replica of Skyrim's High Hrothgar and, looking decidedly more out of place in the viking-inspired world, a Millenium Falcon base. Barad-dûr is the first replica project to be uploaded to Nexus Mods for public use, though other pre-made buildings for modders are available including historically-inspired structures such as viking meadhalls and longhouses.

