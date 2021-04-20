Valheim Patch Notes Reveal New Terrain Modification System, Bug Fixes, And More

A new patch for the hit Norse multiplayer RPG Valheim is out now, and players should notice a smoother experience with faster load times.

This patch, version 0.150.3, took longer than expected, the developers said, because of the involved nature of its terrain-modification system. But now that it's here, players should notice some benefits and improvements. "The new terrain modification system is made to reduce the number of network instances and make loading faster and smoother. Technically it's a pretty big change but hopefully you should not notice that much of a difference except some minor behavior changes to the hoe and pickaxe and of course much smoother loading of areas with a lot of terrain modifications," developer Iron Gate said in the patch notes.

All terrain modification methods, whether that be using a hoe, pickaxe, or cultivator, will now make use of the new system.

"For existing areas where heavy terrain modifications have been made before this patch we have added a special console command 'optterrain' that basically converts all the old terrain modifications in the nearby area to the new system," the studio said.

Players can utilize this console command by adding "-console" as a launch argument for Valheim, the studio said.

Elsewhere, the new Valheim patch contains various fixes, while the amount of stone required to raise ground using the hoe has been lowered. You can see the full notes below, as shared on Steam.

Valheim has been a massive success, selling more than 6 million copies to date.

Vahlehim 0.150.3 Patch Notes