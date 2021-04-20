Fortnite Batman Comic CoD Cold War Season 3 PS Vita And PS3 Stores Staying Online Warzone Event Shang-Chi Trailer Nintendo Is Suing Bowser

Valheim Patch Notes For 0.150.3 Reveal New Terrain Modification System, Bug Fixes, And More

The latest patch for the hit Norse RPG has arrived--see what's new and changed here.

By on

Comments

A new patch for the hit Norse multiplayer RPG Valheim is out now, and players should notice a smoother experience with faster load times.

This patch, version 0.150.3, took longer than expected, the developers said, because of the involved nature of its terrain-modification system. But now that it's here, players should notice some benefits and improvements. "The new terrain modification system is made to reduce the number of network instances and make loading faster and smoother. Technically it's a pretty big change but hopefully you should not notice that much of a difference except some minor behavior changes to the hoe and pickaxe and of course much smoother loading of areas with a lot of terrain modifications," developer Iron Gate said in the patch notes.

All terrain modification methods, whether that be using a hoe, pickaxe, or cultivator, will now make use of the new system.

"For existing areas where heavy terrain modifications have been made before this patch we have added a special console command 'optterrain' that basically converts all the old terrain modifications in the nearby area to the new system," the studio said.

Players can utilize this console command by adding "-console" as a launch argument for Valheim, the studio said.

Elsewhere, the new Valheim patch contains various fixes, while the amount of stone required to raise ground using the hoe has been lowered. You can see the full notes below, as shared on Steam.

Valheim has been a massive success, selling more than 6 million copies to date.

Vahlehim 0.150.3 Patch Notes

  • Swamp draugr spawner location fix to prevent draugrs from spawning inside stones
  • Lox pet-sfx fix
  • Torches in locations should no longer support constructions
  • Dolmen location stone size fix
  • New terrain modification system
  • Terrain-modification priority changed (Terrain modifications in an area should load before buildings, only applies to the new terrain modification system)
  • World loading tweaks (to fix issues with ships and buildings getting damaged while loading)
  • Stop server list download when leaving the start menu (to decrease network bandwidth usage)
  • Lowered the amount of stone required to Raise ground using the hoe
Click To Unmute
  1. Resident Evil Village Takes Cues From The Series’ Best Entry
  2. Everything To Know About Black Ops Cold War Season 3 In Under 4 Minutes
  3. Resident Evil Village Demo Gameplay (PS5)
  4. Apex Legends Legacy - What We Know So Far
  5. Superman & Lois: Who is Captain Luthor?
  6. NieR Replicant ver.1.22474487139 - Extra Content Trailer
  7. 16 Minutes Of Shin Megami Tensei III Nocturne HD Remaster English Gameplay
  8. Apex Legends - Official “Northstar” Stories From The Outlands Cinematic Trailer
  9. Street Fighter V: Champion Edition – Rose Gameplay Trailer
  10. Zelda BOTW Pro Speedrunner and Combat Expert Reacts
  11. Battlefield 6's Murder Robot Rumor And Warzones Endgame
  12. Mass Effect Lore: The First Contact War

Want us to remember this setting for all your devices?

Sign up or Sign in now!

Please use a html5 video capable browser to watch videos.
This video has an invalid file format.
00:00:00
Sorry, but you can't access this content!
Please enter your date of birth to view this video

By clicking 'enter', you agree to GameSpot's
Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

Now Playing: The Valheim Viking Guide For Beginners

GameSpot may get a commission from retail offers.

Got a news tip or want to contact us directly? Email news@gamespot.com

Valheim
PC
Join the conversation
There are no comments about this story
Load Comments (0)