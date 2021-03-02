Fortnite Update 15.50 Aliens: Fireteam Dr. Seuss PS Plus March Elden Ring Leaked Video Fortnite Lazarbeam Skin

Valheim Patch Notes: Dedicated Server Upgrades And Wolves Are Less Likely To Make Babies

A new patch is available for the hit PC game, bringing with it some notable changes.

By on

Comments

A new patch is available now for the hit Norse multiplayer game Valheim, and it makes a big change for dedicated servers and also tweaks the game balance so wolves are less horny.

Starting with the dedicated servers, this new update makes it so dedicated servers now always use direct connections instead of using the Steam Datagram Relay (SDR) system.

"This should result in much lower latency for most players," developer Iron Gate said. "I really hope this patch solves a lot of connection issues introduced in last weeks patches ( due to switching socket backend)," the studio said.

Elsewhere, the March 2 update for Valheim contains a change that makes wolves less likely to mate. The patch notes state that the update "lowered wolf procreation slightly." The developers apparently thought there was something wrong with wolves making cubs more than they should, so wolves are slightly less horny now, to use a phrase from PCGamer.

The Valheim patch notes also mention some localization updates, while the Bonemass enemy's puke effect should not work properly, thank goodness. You can see the full patch notes below, as posted by Iron Gate on Steam.

Valheim has sold more than 4 million copies and reached more than 500,000 concurrent players on Steam, making it one of the most popular games on the entire platform. In response to the huge success, developer Iron Gate is expanding its five-person studio.

Valheim March 2 Patch Notes

  • Localization updates
  • Made Haldor head-turn smoother
  • Object network interpolation is skipped if object was far away, solved issue with network players flying through the air when entering dungeons & exiting portals etc
  • Added -public 1/0 flag to dedicated server again, Allows players to host local lan only servers
  • Join IP-button updated to allow for lan-connections (dedicated servers only) & added DNS support
  • Dedicated servers use directIP connection instead of SDR, solves issues with slow steam relays in some areas of the world
  • Bonemass puke-effect network fix
  • Updated Dedicated-server PDF manual
  • Prevent pickup items when entering portals
  • Lowered wolf procreation slightly
  • Lowered chance of boss trophy talking

Click To Unmute
  1. Aliens: Fireteam - Announce Trailer
  2. It Takes Two Is Gaming's First Proper Rom-Com (Feat. Greg Miller)
  3. First 22 Minutes Of It Takes Two
  4. Top 10 Simpsons Future Predictions of All Time
  5. Evolution Of The MP5 In Call of Duty
  6. Hood: Outlaws & Legends - Official Ranger Character Gameplay Trailer
  7. The Dark Pictures Anthology: Little Hope – Accolades Trailer
  8. Evil Genius 2: World Domination – Emma Gameplay Trailer
  9. Monster Hunter Rise – Official Light Weapons Gameplay Trailer
  10. Monster Jam Steel Titans 2 - Release Trailer
  11. Gears 5 | Operation 6 Trailer
  12. Fantasian - Official Special Features Trailer

Want us to remember this setting for all your devices?

Sign up or Sign in now!

Please use a html5 video capable browser to watch videos.
This video has an invalid file format.
00:00:00
Sorry, but you can't access this content!
Please enter your date of birth to view this video

By clicking 'enter', you agree to GameSpot's
Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

Now Playing: The Valheim Viking Guide For Beginners

GameSpot may get a commission from retail offers.

Got a news tip or want to contact us directly? Email news@gamespot.com

Valheim
PC
Join the conversation
There are no comments about this story
Load Comments (0)