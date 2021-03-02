Valheim Patch Notes: Dedicated Server Upgrades And Wolves Are Less Likely To Make Babies
A new patch is available for the hit PC game, bringing with it some notable changes.
A new patch is available now for the hit Norse multiplayer game Valheim, and it makes a big change for dedicated servers and also tweaks the game balance so wolves are less horny.
Starting with the dedicated servers, this new update makes it so dedicated servers now always use direct connections instead of using the Steam Datagram Relay (SDR) system.
"This should result in much lower latency for most players," developer Iron Gate said. "I really hope this patch solves a lot of connection issues introduced in last weeks patches ( due to switching socket backend)," the studio said.
Elsewhere, the March 2 update for Valheim contains a change that makes wolves less likely to mate. The patch notes state that the update "lowered wolf procreation slightly." The developers apparently thought there was something wrong with wolves making cubs more than they should, so wolves are slightly less horny now, to use a phrase from PCGamer.
The Valheim patch notes also mention some localization updates, while the Bonemass enemy's puke effect should not work properly, thank goodness. You can see the full patch notes below, as posted by Iron Gate on Steam.
Valheim has sold more than 4 million copies and reached more than 500,000 concurrent players on Steam, making it one of the most popular games on the entire platform. In response to the huge success, developer Iron Gate is expanding its five-person studio.
Valheim March 2 Patch Notes
- Localization updates
- Made Haldor head-turn smoother
- Object network interpolation is skipped if object was far away, solved issue with network players flying through the air when entering dungeons & exiting portals etc
- Added -public 1/0 flag to dedicated server again, Allows players to host local lan only servers
- Join IP-button updated to allow for lan-connections (dedicated servers only) & added DNS support
- Dedicated servers use directIP connection instead of SDR, solves issues with slow steam relays in some areas of the world
- Bonemass puke-effect network fix
- Updated Dedicated-server PDF manual
- Prevent pickup items when entering portals
- Lowered wolf procreation slightly
- Lowered chance of boss trophy talking
GameSpot may get a commission from retail offers.
Got a news tip or want to contact us directly? Email news@gamespot.com
Join the conversation