Valheim Patch Notes: Bosses Just Got Harder

The new patch for Valheim makes bosses harder and introduces a number of improvements to stability--and more.

A new patch is now available for Iron Gate's multiplayer survival RPG Valheim, bringing with it what the developer says are some "major changes."

One of the biggest and most prominent changes is that Iron Gate is making certain bosses "more challenging." The studio said players were "killing them too fast."

With this new update applied, players should find that the bosses Bonemass, Moder, and Yagluth are now more difficult to kill.

The February 25 patch also updates the "socket backend" of the game, which is an under-the-hood change that should "improve connection issues for a lot of players." Additionally, Vulkan support is now available on Windows, and this should help fix "some random crashes" that some players were experiencing due to their GPU drivers.

Another change players may notice is that the "Deathquito" enemies now have a "slightly longer" audio range, so you should be able to hear them from further away.

Additionally, the Valheim game world should no longer become corrupted when players log out using ALT+F4. Finally, Iron Gate warned that once you create a character and then load and save them into the new, updated version of Valheim, you can't revert those characters to an older version of the game. This is due to "changes in character save data."

You can see the full patch notes below, as posted by Iron Gate on Steam. Developed by a small team, Valheim is a bonafide phenomenon now, with more than 4 million copies sold in three weeks.

Valheim February 25 Patch Notes

  • Crafting item-dupe bug fix
  • Harpooned player & ship bug fix
  • Fixed player ragdoll
  • Bonemass, Moder, Yagluth difficulty tweaks
  • Moder music updated
  • Tombstone bugfix (probably wont fix disappearing tombstones though)
  • Fixed world corruption caused by pressing ALT+F4 while logging out.
  • Deathsquitos have slightly longer audio range
  • Tweaked audio on blast-furnace & spinning wheel
  • Shared map position setting is saved per world
  • Updated network stats (F2)
  • Building destruction drop-fix
  • Vulkan support in windows builds
  • Network disconnection bugfix
  • Updated socket-backend
