Valheim "Mini-Tweak" Patch Notes: Localization Updates And Tool Changes

The latest patch for Valheim offers some "mini-tweaks" like music and credit updates, and some QOL changes for common tools.

Valheim has gotten a small patch with some "mini-tweaks" according to developer Iron Gate. Among the changes in the 0.148.7 update are updates to the music and credits and changes to some key tools.

The patch was issued on March 29. According to the brief patch notes, it includes localization updates, new sound effects to the "walk-sneak" snow footstep, and input changes to the hammer, hoe, and cultivator. The timing has been changed for those tools to make a lower use delay, plus you can queue button presses to make the whole thing run a bit smoother.

This patch isn't nearly as big as last week's, which made big changes to the campfire and hearth systems so that they weren't so easily exploitable for materials. Now you need to repair fires manually to rekindle them, so you can't harvest goods by building a fire around greydwarves while you go do something else.

Iron Gate has started to tease its first big content update, called the Hearth and Home expansion. That update is focused on base-building, giving you more crafting assets and the ability to customize your stronghold. Iron Gate has also said it wants to add more things to actually do inside your house, aside from the current options like sleep, sit, or use the crafting bench.

You can check out the latest patch notes below. Valheim is still in early access. For more on making your way in the Norse-inspired world, check out our Valheim walkthrough and guides.

Valheim Patch 0.148.7

  • Localization updates
  • Added separate walk-sneak snow footstep sfx
  • Music update ( fixed some sound glitches )
  • Credits updated ( Changed the look of the credits screen & added missing names )
  • Hammer,Hoe & Cultivator timing & input tweaks ( Slightly lower use delay & queued button presses for a smoother experience...just for you )
