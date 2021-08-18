Valheim Hearth & Home Video Explains Difference Between Health And Stamina

Upcoming expansion Hearth & Home is Valheim's first major update, after spending its first few months in Early Access fixing bugs rather than adding new content. The update is set to add a bunch of new features, as well as reworking some existing ones--such as health and stamina.

As mentioned in an update earlier this month, Hearth & Home will change the way food works. Currently, eating food restores both health and stamina, but after the update some foods will provide health, some stamina, and some a mix of both. Stamina is useful for carrying out survival tasks and building, while health will make sure you don't die, but it's in combat where players will be able to prioritize one of the stats to change up their gameplay style.

According to the video posted by the Valheim devs, the stamina-focused combat style is currently the norm for most players, with high stamina allowing players to make more attacks on enemies. A health-focused combat style would instead concentrate on defensive play, including the use of shields. Not only will blocking power now be based on maximum health, it also will factor in to a new stagger mechanic. Based on your health, the stagger bar will fill up as you're attacked, and if it reaches the top your character will be staggered.

Iron Gate has promised to release a further video digging deeper into improved shield mechanics, so keep an eye out if you're keen to develop a more defensive fighting style in your Valheim adventures. After a delay to its initial release window, Hearth & Home is now still on track for release in Q3 2021.