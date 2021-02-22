Diablo 2: Resurrected Coming This Year WoW Burning Crusade Classic Confirmed Diablo 4 Rogue Class New Overwatch 2 Details WandaVision Episode 7 BlizzCon Schedule

Valheim Exceeds 500,000 Concurrent Players On Steam

The popular survival game has reached another massive milestone.

The latest gaming sensation, the multiplayer survival game Valheim, continues to grow in popularity. The game just recently surpassed 500,000 concurrent players on Steam, which makes it among the platform's most popular games ever.

Only Dota 2 (619,000) and CS: GO (1 million) had higher peak concurrent player numbers for February 22, but those games are free-to-play whereas Valheim is a paid game. These numbers came directly from Steam's own public data and statistics page.

According to IGN, Valheim now holds the record for most concurrent players on Steam for a survival game and the fifth-most concurrent players for any game on the platform of all time. Only CS: GO, PUBG, Dota 2, and Cyberpunk 2077 have reportedly had more concurrent players.

Developer Iron Gate--a team of five people--announced just recently that Valheim had reached 3 million copies sold, up from 2 million just days earlier. Signs like extremely high concurrent player numbers point to even greater sales success in the future.

If you're struggling early on trying to survive in Valheim, we've rounded up some Valheim beginner tips that should help you out. These include the tips you need to build, repair, improve your skills, and acquire more resources. You might also be interested in our Valheim armor guide to help you outfit your character to survive.

Looking ahead, Iron Gate has a lot more in store for Valheim, including more biomes, mini-bosses, and plenty of recipes to keep you busy.

Now Playing: The Valheim Viking Guide For Beginners

