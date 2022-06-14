Valheim Coming To Game Pass On Xbox And PC

The Viking survival game Valheim is coming to Xbox, and will be included with Xbox Game Pass on both PC and console versions of the subscription service. The PC version will be available on Game Pass this fall, while the Xbox version will launch in early Spring 2023 and will come to the Xbox Game Pass service then. Microsoft announced the impending arrival on its Xbox Games Showcase Extended stream.

According to the announcement, the Xbox and Microsoft Store versions of the game will have full cross-play compatability with the Steam version.

Valheim made a splash when it first released in February 2021, and it has been regularly updated with new content like the Hearth & Home update, which added hot tubs and other homey items. In February it celebrated its first year with details on the Mountain update and Steam Deck support. That support made it one of the best games to play on Steam Deck.

The Xbox extended showcase is a continuation of the Xbox & Bethesda Showcase that aired over the weekend. For more summer game announcements, be sure to keep up with our Not-E3 schedule.