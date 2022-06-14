Valheim Coming To Game Pass On Xbox And PC

The Viking survival game Valheim is coming to Xbox, and Game Pass subscribers will get it gratis.

By on

1 Comments

The Viking survival game Valheim is coming to Xbox, and will be included with Xbox Game Pass on both PC and console versions of the subscription service. The PC version will be available on Game Pass this fall, while the Xbox version will launch in early Spring 2023 and will come to the Xbox Game Pass service then. Microsoft announced the impending arrival on its Xbox Games Showcase Extended stream.

According to the announcement, the Xbox and Microsoft Store versions of the game will have full cross-play compatability with the Steam version.

Click To Unmute
  1. Diablo 4 Is All About Player Choice - Developer Interview
  2. Diablo 4 Necromancer, PvP, World Boss Gameplay with Commentary
  3. Diablo 4 - Official Xbox Gameplay Showcase
  4. Diablo 4 - Official Necromancer Cinematic Reveal Trailer
  5. Overwatch 2 - Official Free 2 Play Release Date Trailer
  6. Assassin's Creed 15th Anniversary Celebration Livestream
  7. Microsoft Flight Simulator Behind The Scenes | Xbox Games Showcase Extended 2022
  8. Grounded Behind The Scenes | Xbox Games Showcase Extended 2022
  9. Ara: History Untold Interview | Xbox Games Showcase Extended 2022
  10. Naraka: Bladepoint Behind the Scenes | Xbox Games Showcase Extended 2022
  11. Valheim Console Trailer | Xbox Games Showcase Extended 2022
  12. Putting the Dragon in Dragonlands | Little Legend Showcase - Teamfight Tactics

Want us to remember this setting for all your devices?

Sign up or Sign in now!

Please use a html5 video capable browser to watch videos.
This video has an invalid file format.
00:00:00
Sorry, but you can't access this content!
Please enter your date of birth to view this video

By clicking 'enter', you agree to GameSpot's
Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

Now Playing: The Valheim Viking Guide For Beginners

Valheim made a splash when it first released in February 2021, and it has been regularly updated with new content like the Hearth & Home update, which added hot tubs and other homey items. In February it celebrated its first year with details on the Mountain update and Steam Deck support. That support made it one of the best games to play on Steam Deck.

The Xbox extended showcase is a continuation of the Xbox & Bethesda Showcase that aired over the weekend. For more summer game announcements, be sure to keep up with our Not-E3 schedule.

The Best Xbox Game Pass Games
See More

GameSpot may get a commission from retail offers.

The products discussed here were independently chosen by our editors. GameSpot may get a share of the revenue if you buy anything featured on our site.

Got a news tip or want to contact us directly? Email news@gamespot.com

Valheim
PC
Xbox One
Xbox Series X
Join the conversation
There are 1 comments about this story
Load Comments (1)