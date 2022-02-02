Valheim Anniversary Post Details Upcoming Mountain Update and Steam Deck Support

On the one year anniversary since the early access launch of Valheim, Iron Gate Studios has released a new community blog post, informing players of what they can expect within the next few updates.

To celebrate the milestone, the developer announced that throughout the whole month of February it has plenty of "fun stuff" planned for the Nordic survival game, and asked fans to keep an eye on its social media pages to hear what's coming.

Aside from extending the game's Lunar New Year sale on Steam, Iron Gate also touched on the Mountain biome update, confirming it's putting finishing touches on it before its scheduled release of "early 2022."

The Mountain update was announced last year and will feature new caves in the region and an underground temple. Alongside the Mountain update, Iron Gate has also been working on Mistlands--another new biome players will be able to explore that will include new enemies, a new boss, resources, and more.

"The phase of nailing down the core concept is done, and we know what kind of inhabitants we want the biome to have," the developer explained. "This means we’re now working on a bunch of new build pieces and enemies, as well as defining more of the new mechanics we will be introducing (though we’d like to keep those secret for a while longer)."

Iron Gate also addressed the upcoming release of the Steam Deck, stating that it would like Valheim to run smoothly on the device at launch, so it's working on it at the moment.

Valve recently confirmed that the Steam Deck will launch to the first buyers on February 25, and those who reserved a device will have 72 hours to purchase the unit after confirming their order via an email which will be sent that day.