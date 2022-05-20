V Rising Weapons Guide: How To Make The Most Out Of Your Gear

beginner's guide

Despite what the early game of V Rising might lead you to believe, there are actually several different weapons you can craft and equip to fight off the various creatures of Vardoran. While you will start the game with just a basic set of axes, a mace, and a sword, you can eventually make several other weapons that serve various purposes. Of course, to craft these weapons, you will need to progress the game quite a bit. This mainly involves gaining access to new kinds of minerals to mine. Beyond the standard stone that can make the bone weapons, you can also mine copper and iron as you venture further from the starting area of Farbane Woods.

However, even though you might have access to these weapons, it can be difficult to discern which ones are best for combat and which are better suited to hunting and gathering. In this guide, we'll go over each of the weapons, what they're best used for, and some of the traits they possess in V Rising.

Weapons in V Rising

In total, there are seven weapons available to craft in V Rising. You will only have access to four during the early game, with the other three unlocking after you've beaten a few bosses and ventured further north. Each weapon can be used in combat, but most have a certain specialty that you need to be aware of. We went over these specialties in our beginner's guide, but now we're going to go over each of the weapons in more depth.

Sword

The sword is the first weapon you will craft in V Rising. Its specialty is chopping down vegetation, as it has a 25% damage boost to plant life. However, it's also arguably the best combat weapon in the game thanks to the abilities it gains after you've upgraded to its copper form. Once you craft the copper sword, you'll gain access to a secondary attack. Then, after you've fully upgraded to an iron sword, you'll gain an additional attack.

These attacks are superb for fighting off creatures. One is called Whirlwind, which spins you around and slices enemies up for 35% damage. The second attack is called Shockwave and it lets you send a wave of force forward, dealing 70% damage and sending the enemy up in the air. You can then recast the ability to teleport yourself to the enemy and deal an extra three hits for 25% damage each. Both of these attacks are fantastic and make the sword arguably the best all-around weapon in V Rising.

Mace

If you're looking for a hard-hitting, tank-like weapon, then look no further than the mace. It has a 25% damage boost to mining, making it the only choice for procuring minerals like copper and iron. However, for regular combat, it has a couple of heavy-hitting attacks that can deal a ton of damage. Unfortunately, these attacks are extremely slow, lowering the overall DPS of the mace. If players don't mind playing a tank role, though, then they can make great use of the mace's attacks. Both of the mace's attacks deal AoE damage, so they're perfect for clearing out rooms full of enemies.

Axes

The dual-wielding axes are best used for chopping down trees in V Rising. Since there are two weapons in your hands, you have some flexibility when taking on enemies. The axes aren't as fast as the sword but also aren't as slow as the mace. The axes' abilities reflect this, as both utilize speed but don't deal as much damage as the sword's attacks. The Frenzy attack allows you to deal 100% damage upon a hit but then increase your movement and attack speed as well. The X-Strike attack throws both of the axes in an "x" shape at a target and can deal up to 170% damage if you hit enemies with both weapons. Hitting enemies also slow them down, allowing you to heal up or retreat to a more favorable position.

Spear

The spear is the only weapon that's dedicated to killing creatures. It has a 25% damage boost when attacking creatures, making it a solid choice for taking on early-game enemies. However, its attacks become underwhelming as the game progresses. The spear possesses attacks that focus on a small area by thrusting the weapon forward. The Harpoon ability is somewhat useful for bringing enemies closer to you along with dealing 70% damage. If you're trapped under some shade and an enemy is out in the sun, using Harpoon can be a life-saver. For general combat, though, the sword is a better option in most situations.

Slasher

This is the dagger-type weapon of V Rising. The slasher has no specialty and deals low damage but is extremely quick with its attacks. If you're planning on playing a stealthy kind of role when it comes to combat, then this could be a viable option. The slasher's secondary attack, Camouflage, increases your movement by 25% for six seconds when activated. Your next attack also deals 80% damage and incapacitates the target for three seconds. This weapon can be a good starting option when dealing with a higher-level enemy. It can let you get some nice damage in from a stealthy option and then you can switch to a stronger weapon for the actual fight.

Reaper

Like the mace, the reaper has slower attacks that hit harder than most other attacks in V Rising. Like the slasher, it also has no specialty, making it less useful than something like the sword. However, its attacks are still worth using if you like dealing massive amounts of damage. The Tendon Swing attack deals 125% AoE damage to nearby enemies and also knocks them back for two seconds. Its other attack, Howling Reaper, throws an object that spins in place and deals 20% damage each hit along with slowing enemies for almost two seconds. The reaper isn't the best option but is certainly not lackluster.

Crossbow

The final weapon in V Rising is the crossbow. This weapon doesn't need much explaining; it's the only ranged weapon in the game, excluding vampiric attacks. If you really want to do some ranged damage, the crossbow can be a fantastic weapon of choice. It has two terrific attacks and doesn't require much skill or finesse to use. Rain of Bolts is its first attack, which fires five bolts into the air to rain down on enemies below. Each bolt deals 40% damage to enemies. The other attack is Snapshot, which fires a quick bolt that inflicts 75% damage and interrupts casting enemies. For those who want to use the crossbow, we recommend using the weapon's regular attack rather than using its special attacks.