V Rising To Get Offline Mode Very Soon

V Rising, an open-world game where you role-play as a reawakened vampire with a thirst for empire building, will have an offline mode soon.

Stunlock Studios community manager Jeremy Bearson announced the upcoming feature on V Rising's Discord and said the team has prioritized making offline play available "as soon as possible." Clarifying, Bearson said the offline mode should come "in the next couple of days, but may be earlier."

V Rising released in Early Access on May 17, and it has received much love on Steam. It turns out a lot of people enjoy role-playing as a vampire--from suffering the effects of sunlight to building castles. Currently both PVE and PVP require players to have an online connection. If you're curious on how to get started, check out our V Rising tips for beginners guide.

Stunlock also recently pushed a small patch to fix minor issues to improve servers' performances as well as item drop tweaks like making it easier to obtain unsullied hearts from enemies.

V Rising's devs are targeting an Early Access exit within 12 months and will release new updates to the game throughout Early Access to launch. V Rising's Early Access currently costs $20. The devs expect the full launch's price to increase but are unsure at this time exactly how much.