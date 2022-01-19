US Rep Touts "Encouraging" Assurances From Microsoft On Activision Blizzard Acquisition

Colorado representative Ken Buck says the acquisition still needs to go under regulatory review, but Microsoft is saying the right things about antitrust concerns.

By on

1 Comments

Microsoft's planned acquisition of Activision Blizzard is a big moment of corporate consolidation, bringing together two of the largest video game publishers under a single roof. That has raised some questions regarding antitrust concerns, but at least one key lawmaker has expressed optimism that Microsoft is approaching this in the right way.

The Washington Post reports that Rep. Ken Buck (R-CO) says he's received "encouraging" assurances from Microsoft. Buck, who is heavily involved in antitrust issues and is currently working on App Store legislation in the House, said that the deal will need to be examined by the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) and Department of Justice (DOJ), but that the architects are saying the right things so far.

"They've suggested that they’re going to emphasize access to titles and competition in the marketplace as well as the individual gaming experience," said Buck.

GameSpot spoke to lawyer Richard Hoeg, who also said that this massive acquisition is likely to be combed through carefully by the FTC and DOJ. Hoeg said he doubts the whole deal will be blocked--and in fact that Microsoft certainly wouldn't have even made the announcement if it anticipated that outcome--but the regulatory agencies in both America and abroad could lead to changes in the finalized version of the deal.

