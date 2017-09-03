US Box Office Has Worst Weekend In Almost 20 Years

Box office estimates for the weekend have come in--and they aren't great. According to Entertainment Weekly, the four-day box office haul for the Labor Day weekend in North America will come in at $95.5 million. That would be the lowest Labor Day weekend box office total since 1998. Worth noting, too, is that this was the first Labor Day weekend in around 25 years that there wasn't a major new release in theatres.

The total summer box office haul for 2017 stands to amount to around $3.8 billion, a massive figure, but the lowest since 2006. As EW explains, there were some big movies--Wonder Woman and Spider-Man: Homecoming among them--but also some under-performers like like King Arthur: Legend of the Sword, Valerian, and Baywatch.

The top-performing movie at the US box office this weekend was again The Hitman's Bodyguard, which took in an estimated $10.3 million, pushing its total domestic tally to $55 million. It's the only movie this summer to stay on top for three straight weeks.

Rounding out the top five were Annabelle: Creation ($7.3 million), Wind River ($5.9 million), Leap! ($4.9 million), and Logan Lucky ($4.4 million).

You can see the full Top 10 list below, as rounded up and compiled by EW.

US Box Office Estimates September 1-3: