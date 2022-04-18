Urban Myth RPG Dislyte Launches Open Beta Test May 10, Pre-Registration Available Now

Mobile RPG players will soon be able to harness the power of gods in a whole new way as Dislyte, the latest from AFK Arena and Rise of Kingdoms developer Lilith Games, will begin an open beta test on both iOS and Android May 10.

Dislyte centers around Espers--powerful beings with powers based on real-world gods like Anubis, Odin, and Medusa. Players will build a team of five Espers and use them to battle powerful and giant monsters in order to defeat a terrible entity known as Miramon.

Players can also take their team of Espers to an online arena and battle other players for extra rewards, as well as let battles play out automatically even when the app is minimized--allowing them to progress in-game even when not actively playing.

Despite referencing ancient gods of real-world myth, Dislyte's world is one of present-day music and fashion, with a techno-pop soundtrack and character designs that mix the looks of the cultures they're referencing--Chinese, Norse, Egyptian, and others--with a more modernized style and look.

Dislyte will be available on both iOS and Android devices, with the open beta beginning May 10. Players can pre-register and earn additional rewards at the game's official website.