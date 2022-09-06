Upscale Switch And Retro Games With This Nifty And Discounted Gadget

There are plenty of great gaming accessories out there, but the mClassic is definitely one of the coolest and most practical devices. Created by Marseille, the mClassic is a plug and play dongle that upscales the resolution of your games. It's an incredible little accessory for Nintendo Switch owners and, perhaps more importantly, retro gamers. The mClassic is currently on sale for $80 (down from $100) at Amazon as well as directly through Marseille. This Labor Day deal runs through September 9.

The mClassic is capable of bumping up the resolution of Switch and retro games to 1440p. It's featured on our list of the best Nintendo Switch accessories, but it's also one of the most useful accessories for retro gaming on old Nintendo, PlayStation, Xbox, and Sega systems.

mClassic Plug And Play Graphics Enhancer $80 (was $100) Aside from upscaling your resolution, the mClassic also provides anti-aliasing to smooth jagged edges, automatically adjusts depth of field, and sharpens images for a more natural look. Using the product is straightforward--just plug it into your console, plug in the mClassic power cable, then reconnect your HDMI cable from your TV into the mClassic. It works natively with any console that offers an HDMI port, making this a great way to improve last-gen graphic quality. Depending on your TV, it'll upscale older games to either 1440p or 4K. See at Amazon See at Marseille

It's also a wonderful accessory for retro gaming on modern TVs. So if you want to play consoles like the GameCube, Super Nintendo, or N64 without a CRT TV, the mClassic is a great option. Retro consoles without HDMI ports can utilize the mClassic by picking up an HDMI adapter (such as this one for classic Nintendo consoles).

While we've found the mClassic to work great for the Switch and retro Nintendo consoles, your mileage may vary based on which console and TV you're using. That said, regardless of which console you play on, the mClassic will certain help display crisper textures and a clearer picture for retro games, making them highly playable on modern TVs.

Editor's Note: Article updated on September 6, 2022