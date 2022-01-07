Upgraded Razer Zephyr Pro Mask Will Add Voice Amplification

Razer Zephyr Pro, an enhanced version of the gaming peripheral company's existing Razer Zephyr mask, is coming soon. Razer announced the Pro's forthcoming release on Wednesday at CES 2022.

The Pro will add voice amplification technology so that, per a tweet from Razer's official account, you can "express yourself clearly & loudly while remaining protected with N95-grade Filters."

Safe. Social. Sustainable. An award-winner, powered up - meet the Razer Zephyr Pro.

The original Razer Zephyr was already a high-end mask, targeted at gamers. With a sleek black design and RGB lights encircling the filters, it wouldn't look out of place in a near-future game like Watch Dogs: Legion. Those lights can be controlled via Bluetooth from an app on compatible iPhones and Android devices.

More importantly, the mask boasts replaceable N95 grade filters, two internal fans which help ventilate the mask and cool the wearer's skin, a pair of head straps, and a silicone seal that fits tightly to the face. Razer says that the standard Zephyr and the Pro each boast a 99 percent BFE (bacterial filtration efficiency), four percent higher than disposable masks and 39 percent higher than standard cloth masks. The mask is as pricey as that feature list might lead you to expect. It's sold out right now, but typically retails for $99.99.

The Razer Zephyr Pro is a slightly upgraded version of the Razer Zephyr. It retains all of the features from the first model, but adds voice amplification. The original mask received criticism for the volume of fans which could make it difficult to hear the wearer while speaking.

Both masks feature clear plastic over the mouth, so that the wearer's lips can be read more easily than in a traditional mask. There are also internal lights so that the wearer's mouth is always visible, even in dark settings. The mouth piece can be removed and cleaned.

We don't have any specifics yet on when the Pro will become available. If the Pro follows the template set by the original Zephyr, it will only be available for limited times in drops. But, you can sign up for email updates on Razer's website.