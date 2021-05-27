Upgraded Nintendo Switch 4K Model Will Be $300+, Could Be Announced Before E3 - Report

An upgraded Nintendo Switch model with 4K support and a 7-inch screen is coming this year for $300+ and it will be announced ahead of E3, according to new reports. This information comes from sources speaking anonymously to Bloomberg, and then corroborated by Eurogamer's own unnamed sources.

According to Bloomberg, Nintendo will begin assembling the new Switch model in July and then release it in September or October. Production will press on despite ongoing semiconductor shortages, it seems. The system will reportedly cost more than $300, which is what the original Switch currently sells for.

Regarding the price point, the report said the cost of "pricier components and rising labor costs" in China, where the systems are assembled, will be passed on to the consumer.

The system will have a 7-inch Samsung OLED display (up from 6.2 inches for the original model) and it will sport a "faster" graphics element from Nvidia, according to Bloomberg. The unit will reportedly be capable of outputting at 4K when it docked mode.

As for the announcement, Bloomberg said it could be revealed before E3 2021, which begins in just a few weeks on June 12. The idea, according to the report, is for Nintendo to announce the system ahead of the show, which would then give developers an opportunity to discuss how their games are using the upgraded power themselves at E3 2021.

Eurogamer separately reported that Nintendo will hold its own E3 2021 digital event during E3 week where developers could announce games for the new model. As always, plans can change and nothing here is set in stone.

The $200 Switch Lite model will stay in circulation when the upgraded Switch model releases, according to Bloomberg. However, the original model will reportedly be phased out.

What this new system will be called is unknown--Bloomberg said only a "handful" of people inside Nintendo even know its name.

A spokesperson for Nintendo declined to comment when approach by Bloomberg. GameSpot has also reached out to Nintendo in an attempt to get more details.

In other E3 news, Microsoft just announced the date of its summer showcase--Sunday, June 13. It will be a joint broadcast with Bethesda, which Microsoft acquired this year.