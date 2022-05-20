Biggest Upcoming Switch Exclusives Of 2022 And Beyond

2022 is a huge year for Pokemon games on Switch: The year started with Legends Arceus, and will close with the launch of the new ninth-generation Pokemon games, Scarlet and Violet.

Scarlet and Violet are set in an all-new region of the Pokemon world, seemingly inspired by Spain and Portugal. Game Freak’s version of the Iberian Peninsula will feature the series’ first truly open world, with towns seamlessly blending in with the surrounding environments. Wild Pokemon will freely roam the landscape, much like in the recent Pokemon Legends Arceus and the wild areas of Sword and Shield. However, it’s unclear whether the traditional catching and combat mechanics will return in Scarlet and Violet, or if it will double-down on the new systems introduced in Legends Arceus. What we do know, however, is the three new starter Pokemon: the grass-type Sprigatito, fire-type Fuecoco, and water-type Quaxley. Pokemon Scarlet and Violet will launch in “late 2022.”