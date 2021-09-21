Biggest Upcoming Nintendo Switch Games Of 2021 And Beyond

How do you follow up one of the greatest games of all time? Make a direct sequel, naturally. The Breath of the Wild sequel--which we don't yet know the official title of--has us all clamoring for details, with recent trailer footage offering a tantalizing glimpse into the setting we'll be exploring in the near future. We've done our own speculation as to what the next Hyrule adventure will entail, going over the symbolism used in an effort to decipher what the Zelda team has in store. Combine this with the potential narrative implications of recent spin-off Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity, there are any number of scenarios that could play out. Breath of the Wild was so brilliant in part because of its wondrous sense of discovery and exploration. Its sequel will take to the skies in an exciting attempt to reach the same dizzying heights in 2022 on Nintendo Switch.