Upcoming Cyberpunk 2077 Update Lets Players Reset Perks With Cash

CD Projekt Red has been developing update after update for Cyberpunk 2077 since its rocky launch to bring the game up to snuff. So far, players have been treated to numerous hotfixes and major updates that have increased the game's performance and stopped cops from teleporting behind players like Goku. The game's next update doesn't seem to be as game-changing though, with a preview showing off the ability to reset perks with Eddies instead of a shard.

In a Patch 1.3 Development Insight post, CD Projekt Red showed off how players will soon be able to quickly reassign their perks and put their Eddies to good use. A video embedded in the post shows that players will now have the option to reset their perks in the attributes menu. However, it's not clear if resetting perks costs a flat rate or if the cost will go up depending on how many perk points players have spent.

Typically, players would have to go to a Ripperdoc and purchase a legendary Tabulaa E-Rasa shard for 100,000 Eddies to reset their perks. The video shows a player resetting their perks for just 13,200 Eddies.

Also shown in the post were a couple of subtle changes. The first should make navigating around Night City in a car much easier via a simple change to the mini-map. Now, when players get into a car, the game's mini-map will zoom out, giving them a much better view of the surrounding area. Another change simply makes choosing between Angel or Skye clearer in the mission Automatic Love.

A stream detailing all the changes coming in Cyberpunk 2077's 1.3 update is scheduled for tomorrow, August 17 at 9 AM PT / 12 PM ET. Viewers can catch the stream on CD Projekt Red's Twitch channel.

For those looking to get Cyberpunk 2077 out of their Xbox's library, that ship has sailed. As of July 6, anyone that purchased Cyberpunk 2077 on their Xbox One or Xbox Series X|S can no longer receive a no-questions-asked refund.