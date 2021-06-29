Upcoming Chivalry 2 Update Fixes Party Issues, Improves Xbox Series S Performance - Full Patch Notes

Torn Banner Studios has made a splash with Chivalry 2, its latest medieval combat title. However, anyone that's played the game since it launched on June 8 knows that it has some problems. Thankfully, a majority of those issues are being fixed in the game's upcoming 2.0.1 patch, including party and performance issues.

It's always more fun to charge into battle with friends, but doing that in Chivalry 2 has been a challenge. Simply getting your friends into one party has been difficult, with some connection issues only being solved by restarting your console or PC. With the 2.0.1 patch, those issues should be a thing of the past, with players appearing online correctly and visual indicators being added to show that a player cannot be invited.

Chivalry 2's performance will also be improved somewhat with the 2.0.1 patch, although mostly on Xbox Series S consoles. Once the patch is in place, the lightweight Xbox console will be able to run Chivalry 2 at 60fps, as intended. Some other issues related to player corpses and the Lionspire banner stag will also be addressed.

Torn Banner Studios has not announced a release date for Chivalry 2's 2.0.1 patch, or how large it will be. You can find a list of changes coming in the patch down below.

Chivalry Version 2.0.1 Patch Notes

Parties

PC – Fixed an issue with online presence not updating properly which prevented players from joining and getting into games as a party. For example, if a player is invited to join a party but is already in one, you will receive a message stating ‘<Player Name> is already in a party. We expect more improvements in the next update as well.

Fixed an issue where parties dropped out after a match ended and were unintentionally sent back to the main menu

Added a visual indicator that someone in a party cannot be invited to another party

PC – If you are in a match and accept a party invite, you will now be sent to the main menu to join the party

Fixed an issue where a party member was not brought into the game with the game leader when using the server browser

Accepting a party invite while in-game will no longer cover the disconnects prompt with the controls screen

The queue timer will no longer continue to countdown if ownership is transferred from the party leader after starting a matchmaking session

The party member icon will no longer disappear from the scoreboard after being in a party while loading another session from a prior one

Set party voice playback to use same device output as the game audio

Party members will now see a voice indication in the UI for themselves and other party members when speaking

Performance

The Xbox Series S will now play at the intended 60 frames per second!

Fixed a performance issue where player corpses would negatively impact performance.

Improved overall performance during the Lionspire banner stage

Fixed some movement correction that happened while jumping

Combat/Weapons

Reduced players’ ability to significantly backwards drag before a swing

Fixed an issue where players visually sprinted sideways too much in third-person.

Active riposte and counter durations now continue for remaining duration if attack is feinted/transitions to heavy attack

Fixed attacking queuing issues, so players will now be able to more successfully initiate a follow up parry, attack, or dash

Kick/Jab/Special cooldown is now refreshed when entering Interrupting states

Fixed server movement corrections on dodging and jumping (caused visual jittering to occur for players)

Bandage kits no longer deal damage to teammates. Friendly archers are better at this already!

Fixed an issue where player could get stuck with fists and unable to attack after climbing ladder

Fixed an issue where initiating a combat action immediately after doing a VO line did not work.

Fixed a bug with the Greatsword parry where player collision would not match their position when their parry was broken

Temporarily disabled 1 handed spear to rework animation sets and make it more readable

Added missing impact sounds and impact sparks

Added a cooldown when using a Kick into an attack

Fixed an issue where picking up a damaged constructible would cause it to be invulnerable next time it is placed

Animation

Visually fixed the players feet not moving during a jump and when landing a jump

Fixed sprint turn animation not being in sync between clients in third-person

Fixed animation popping in 1P/3P when canceling attack into another attack

Fixed an animation break that occurred when attacking right after Parry recovery

Removed sliding that occurred when attacking while strafing forward in third-person

Fixed legs being stuck in idle while moving around and fighting

Fixed animation freezes after getting hit during a heavy slash feint to jab with a shield

Fixed server physics for interrupts not playing animations

Fixed animation stutters with combo to (alt) feint

Crashes/Disconnects

Fixed an Xbox crash that occurred when resuming from a suspended state (while on the Store menu), and when attempting to use save data from an Xbox One X console on an Xbox Series S console

Fixed a PS4/PS5 crash that occurred when loading into the tutorial

Fixed a crash that could occur when dismounting a ladder

Fixed a crash during post-game screen transition

Fixed issue where Crossbowman could get disconnected from server during regular gameplay

Customization

Removed various exploits used to equip locked items

Fixed hair not adjusting to the characters head sizes

Fixed white/grey hair color not being able to be equipped.

Fixed an issue where female heads would reset to male head

Maps

Added more tickets to the map Fighting Pit.

Fixed visual issue with large doors in Fighting Pit not visually opening

Removed center spawns in FFA Tournament Grounds for balancing purposes

Fixed an issue where players sometimes missed the initial spawn at the start of a match

UI

Fixed server browser max player counts not displaying correctly

Fixed issue where loadout screen weapon info doesn’t update on class change

Fixed missing voice UI to indicate a party member was talking (speaking icon)

Fixed various flow issues surrounding parties (maintaining party status after a match ends, etc)

Fixed various missing localizations

Audio

Thrown weapon impacts are now using the proper sound sets.

Commander battlecries have been made LOUDER

Party voice playback now uses same device output as the game audio

Various audio sound effect mix refinements

Other Changes