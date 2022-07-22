Up For A Surprise? This Mystery Bundle Comes With 5 Gaming-Themed Products
You'll get three tech-related gadgets or five gaming-related products at a discount, but there's no telling what they'll be.
Looking for a surprise this summer? Right now you can snag a Tech Mystery Box from GameSpot Deals for just $60--and inside you’ll find an assortment of three mysterious tech products. If you’re feeling really lucky, you can step up to the $100 bundle, which offers five gaming-related items.
Mystery Box (3-5 Items)
$60 (was $70) | $100 (was $139)
It’s hard to say much more about the Tech Mystery Box because--well, it’s a mystery. The product description claims you could find a new audio product or lighting device to add to your desk. The only thing that’s known for certain is all items are generally tech-themed and priced at a discount when you purchase them in this Tech Mystery Box.
With the five-item Tech Mystery Box, you'll get five gaming-themed products. Again, there are no clues in the description about the possible items. Essentially, these are loot boxes.
One user says they found a pair of wireless headphones, a color-changing light, and a remote-control helicopter in the Tech Mystery Box. That’s not a bad deal for $60, although there’s no guarantee you’ll pull the same items.
Free shipping is offered with your purchase, but quantities are limited. We’d recommend heading over to the store and checking out the deal soon if you’re interested in either bundle.
The products discussed here were independently chosen by our editors. GameSpot may get a share of the revenue if you buy anything featured on our site.
