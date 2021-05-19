Until Dawn Developer Teases Next Game In The Dark Pictures Anthology: House of Ashes

The developer behind Until Dawn and The Dark Pictures Anthology: Man of Medan has teased the next game in the anthology, House of Ashes, and it's shaping up to be pretty spooky. Based on the brief trailer, House of Ashes is aiming for a bit of an Indiana Jones/Uncharted vibe, only with less pithy quips and a lot more screams.

The first part of the trailer shows two people in body armor descending into a dusty underground labyrinth that seems to be part of an archeological dig. The second part follows a soldier as he discovers the mangled corpse of one of his comrades, only to apparently fall victim to the same monster himself. As with all of Supermassive's games, it's unclear if this monster is a legitimate threat to the characters or just a figment of their broken psyches, but you'll have to play to find out.

The Dark Pictures Anthology is Supermassive's ongoing series of shorter-form games. As the title implies, though each entry in the series shares genre tropes and themes, they are not necessarily part of the same fictional universe. As with Supermassive's previous games, it's likely that House of Ashes will feature choice and consequence mechanics, and will focus on replayability. Supermassive and publisher Bandai Namco have both stated that the series will have at least eight games.

The latest entry in the anthology, Little Hope, came out back in late 2020 to mixed reviews. In GameSpot's The Dark Pictures Anthology: Little Hope review, critic Andrew King punned that the game gave him a "little hope" for the future of the series, though he faulted the game's time-travel story for being too convoluted and not focusing enough on the game's characters.

"Still, despite its faults, Little Hope can't help but remind me of the reasons I love Supermassive's take on the modern narrative adventure game," he wrote. "The studio is masterful at producing tension through gameplay as simple as a well-timed button press, and Little Hope is a high-water mark for the studio's technical proficiency. While the story and character work are uncharacteristically lackluster, Little Hope still manages to offer a solid foundation for Supermassive's future."