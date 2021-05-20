Fortnite NBA Skins Monster Hunter Digital Event GPU Crypto Mining Update New TimeSplitters Game Warzone Season 3 Patch Notes Iron Banner Quest 411

Unreal Engine Reveals Its New Logo, Which Looks Slightly Different From Its Old One

It's a slightly less edgy update for the Unreal Engine's signature logo.

By on

1 Comments

Epic Games' Unreal Engine has been a part of gaming since 1998, pushing the envelope on what consoles and computers are capable of with each new iteration of its software. If there's one constant to the Unreal Engine though, it's the signature logo that makes good use of a very edgy vowel to establish its brand. Resembling the type of "U" that you'd expect to see doodled in a high school textbook, Unreal is once again changing the design of its logo, with the end result not being that different.

It's... a little different?

If you're wondering how the Unreal logo has evolved since 1998, Twitter user Sosowski provided a comparison image of how the symbol has reined in some of its sharper points and slightly softened up over the decades. Careful though, as you could still easily poke your eye out if you trip near it:

Outside of the graphic design department, it has been a busy month for Unreal Engine's owner Epic Games. The Epic v Apple suit has dropped a number of bombshells, and the company has officially purchased Artstation, a hub for professional artists in the video game industry.

Though the Unreal name is known primarily for the engine today, it also had early use with the game series of the same name. Unreal and Unreal Tournament were competitors to the Quake series, delivering competitive arena-style shooting, and the last of these was the free-to-play Unreal Tournament reboot. Development ended on the game in 2018 prior to a full release.

