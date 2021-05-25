Unreal Engine 5 Information Coming This Week

The roll-out of a new Unreal Engine is always an important milestone in the transition to a new generation of games, and a full launch of UE5 is on the horizon. In anticipation, UE developer Epic Games has announced that will soon reveal more about the new engine's development tools.

On Twitter, Epic said that it will hold a livestream tomorrow, May 26, at 7 AM PT/10 AM ET/3 PM BST to talk about what UE5 can do for developers. It's very likely that this will be a technical tools-focused stream, meaning that you shouldn't expect any big announcements. However, Epic's past Unreal Engine demonstrations have always been useful for getting a sense of what will be possible in game development in the near future.

Unreal Engine 5 was revealed last year, several months before the release of the PS5. In its announcement showcase, Epic explained that its goal with the new engine is to achieve "photorealism on par with movie CG and real life." Two core additions are called Nanite and Lumen; the former focuses on "virtualized geometry," which essentially gives developers near-infinite resource budgets for polygons, while the latter is a technology that aims to revolutionize video game illumination.

We already know that a handful of developers are actively working on UE5 games. Among them is Gears studio The Coalition, which has "multiple new projects" that use the engine. Wasteland developer inXile's next game and Senua's Saga: Hellblade 2 will also utilize Unreal Engine 5.