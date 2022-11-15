Unreal Editor For Fortnite Delayed To January

The upcoming Unreal Engine for Fortnite has been delayed to January 2023. Epic Games CEO Tim Sweeney announced the move in response to popular leaker HypeX, who outright asked Sweeney about release plans for the editor in a popular tweet.

"Sorry folks, the team is working super hard, but the Unreal Editor for Fortnite (UEFN) has been delayed to late January 2023," Sweeney wrote.

Epic first announced UEFN back in May of this year. Sweeney told Fast Company that the editor would give players the "full capabilities" of Unreal Engine 5 in order to create Fortnite-related content. He also said that players would be able to use the editor to seamlessly drop UE5 content and code into Fortnite, and that UEFN would be "open to everybody."

It seems that Epic views UEFN as the first step towards building a Roblox-like marketplace where players can not only pay money for premium content, but sell their own creations as well. We've already seen developers create large-scale projects in Unreal Engine 5, including a viral flying demo for a Superman-like game that scammers uploaded to Steam for a quick buck. We also know that many major games are in the works for Unreal Engine 5, including the just-announced remake of the original Witcher game.