Unpacking Brings Cozy And Grand Designs To PS4/PS5 On May 10

Humble Games and developer Witch Beam have announced that Unpacking will be coming to PS5 and PS4 on May 10. In case you missed it when it was released last year, Unpacking is a zen-like game where you have you have to unpack boxes and sort the contents into various homes.

Part block-fitting puzzle, part home decoration simulator, the main goal is to create a cozy living space while experiencing a life story told across eight different house moves. There's no timer or scores to pressure you into a speedrun and the game features a meditative soundtrack from BAFTA award-winning composer Jeff van Dyck.

Since it was released on PC, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and Switch last year, Unpacking has scooped up numerous awards across events such as the BAFTA Game Awards, DICE Awards, Game Developers Choice Awards, BandLab NME Awards, and several more.

"Unpacking, a puzzle game of your own memories and psyche, taps into a wide range of emotions," Steven Petite wrote in GameSpot's Unpacking review. "It accomplishes this feat while managing to remain fun and relaxing, with soothing background music and a satisfying loop that gets more detail-oriented as life moves forward (or drags on)."