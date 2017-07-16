Unofficial Pokemon Mincecraft Mod Shut Down At Pokemon Company's Request

Pixelmon, the Pokemon meets Minecraft mod, has come to an end. Its creator MrMasochism announced on the Pixelmon forums today that the mod has been taken down at the request of The Pokemon Company.

"With much sadness, but keeping all our fond memories, we must announce that Pixelmon is ending its development," MrMasochism's forum post reads. "We have had a great time making this mod and creating such a wonderful community but after a request from the Pokémon company we will be shutting our doors. I'm sorry for the disappointment this will cause but let's remember all the great times we had playing Pixelmon, discussing Pokémon, making awesome things inside this mod and everything else that we've done.

"All good things come to an end eventually and now is our time. However there are always more things to do, to be a part of and to enjoy. Keep going out there to find fun projects to be a part of and other great things to invest your time and enthusiasm into."

Pixelmon began introducing everyone's favorite pocket monsters into the world of Minecraft in 2012. Users could craft pokeballs, train their Pokemon, battle other users, and breed Pokemon. In the final news updates on the forum earlier this month, the mod team was finishing their Generation Four addition, as well as adding in Generations Five and Six.

At this time, the download links on the Pixelmon forum have not been deleted.