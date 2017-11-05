Unlocking PlayStation Trophies Can Now Earn You Cash Money (But Only A Little)

Sony is rolling out a new PlayStation rewards program that will pay you a small amount of money for unlocking PlayStation Trophies. Before you get too carried away, it's not much. Kotaku noticed a page on the Sony Rewards Passes website that mentions you can earn points by unlocking silver, gold, and platinum trophies in the games you play.

Here's what you can earn in the new rewards scheme:

1 point per silver trophy

10 points per gold trophy

100 points per platinum trophy

Collect 1,000 points and you can claim a $10 PSN voucher. While that may not sound like a lot, it's not nothing. But remember you need to sign up for the Sony Rewards program and link it to your Playstation account to have it count.

The PSN user with the highest trophy count--Roughdaw4--has 15,511 silver, 6,903 gold, and 1,359 platinum trophies. If this person redeemed them all at the rate mentioned above, that would earn them $1,583. This is obviously the most extreme example, but if you're committed and have lots of trophies, this is a nice little perk.

Another thing to keep in mind is that this program appears to be exclusive to the United States, at least for now. PlayStation gamers in Australia have a chance at winning an actual, real-life PlayStation Trophy, so they aren't left out completely.

Not one to publicly bad-mouth the competition, Xbox boss Phil Spencer wrote on Twitter that he likes the sound of this new rewards scheme. He praised Sony for putting out and pointed out that competition is good. "Sounds like a cool feature, I'm going to give it a try. Competition is a good thing," he said. "Keeps us all working hard."