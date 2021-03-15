Undertale Is Finally Coming To Xbox On March 16, And It's On Game Pass

Game developer Toby Fox's Undertale is an excellent game, and Xbox users can finally play it this week. Microsoft has announced that not only is Undertale coming to Xbox platforms on March 16, but it will release on launch day into Game Pass.

In a blog post, publisher 8-4 said the Xbox edition is "largely similar" to the PC version, but there are some enhancements on Xbox to "make for a more comfortable" experience. Due to this, there is no cross-progression between Xbox and PC, the publisher said.

While that's a bummer, 8-4 teased that the Xbox version "features its own little…shrine, one might say…of exclusive content to look out for."

"We know it's been a long time coming, but we're extremely excited to finally be bringing Undertale to Xbox players the world over. Whether it's your first time exploring the underworld or your 50th, we hope the experience will be unforgettable!" 8-4 said.

For those who don't have Game Pass, they can purchase it for $15 USD.

With its release on Xbox on March 16, Undertale will be available on every major platform. It was previously released on PC, PS4, PS Vita, and Nintendo Switch.

Undertale is just the latest big-name addition to Xbox Game Pass, as Microsoft just recently added 20 Bethesda games to the catalog following the acquisition of ZeniMax. Looking ahead, Gears of War Judgment developer People Can Fly's new shooter Outriders will come to Game Pass on April 1.