Undertale Fans Should Check Out This 6-Game Steam Bundle For $3.49

Undertale is arguably one of the most iconic games of the past ten years. Featuring an incredible narrative and unique game design, few titles manage to scratch the same quirky role-playing itch as the darling indie. But if you’re looking for something new to play that's kind of similar to Undertale, consider picking up the Killer Bundle 23 for just $3.49. It offers six games, including the lovely Undertale-like Everhood.

Originally valued at $89, the Killer Bundle 23 includes six games for less than four bucks. Everhood draws heavily from Toby Fox’s popular game, with a stunning soundtrack and emotional narrative at the heart of the adventure. The art style is reminiscent of Undertale and the cast of characters are appropriately unpredictable, but Everhood isn't an Undertale clone. It has unique music-based battles that are quite fun.

After wrapping up the story, you can even make your own custom battles with the included editor. It’s also Steam Deck verified, letting you enjoy the action while on the road.

Everhood isn't the only great game in this Fanatical bundle. You should also check out Sparklite, an action-adventure title with Zelda vibes, a colorful art style, and a fast-paced combat system. There are also some engaging boss encounters that’ll push you to your limits and a fun upgrade mechanic that makes it easy to customize your play style.

Rounding out the bundle are four games that offer wildly different experiences: The Ramp, Grand Mountain Adventure: Wonderlands, Valfaris, and Nomad Survival. Here’s a look at all titles in the Killer Bundle 23.

Killer Bundle 23