Uncharted: Legacy Of Thieves For PC Is Discounted Ahead Of Tomorrow's Launch

Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves is the latest PlayStation exclusive to make its way to PC. The collection, which includes Uncharted 4 and Uncharted: Lost Legacy, releases tomorrow, October 19, for $50. If you're thinking of picking it up, there's a way to get Legacy of Thieves for a bit less than retail price. Fanatical is selling the collection for $45 until the end of the day (October 18).

The best part about this deal is that you'll get a key to redeem on Steam, so you're not losing anything by purchasing your key from Fanatical instead of directly from Steam. You're simply saving five bucks.

Legacy of Thieves for PC adds keyboard and mouse controls, widescreen monitor support, and PC-exclusive customization options that let you tinker with textures, shadows, reflections, and more. Though its system requirements are modest, your mileage when it comes to frame rates and visual fidelity will vary based on your rig.

It's worth noting that PC players can still take advantage of Legacy of Thieves' unique input enhancements, including haptic feedback and adaptive triggers, with a DualSense controller. If you don't have a DualSense, you can play with any other controller that's compatible with Steam, which means you can move Nathan Drake with an Xbox gamepad. You can check out our Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves review for our full thoughts on the game's jump from PS5 to PC.

Uncharted 4: A Thief's End, as the title suggests, brought Nathan Drake's adventuring days to a close. Though you'll get the most out of Uncharted 4 by playing the trio of earlier mainline games, you can certainly still enjoy it as a brand-new player. Lost Legacy, meanwhile, is a spin-off game that doesn't feature Nathan Drake. You'll only be missing callbacks and off-hand mentions of the other games.

With your $5 savings, you should consider picking up the Heroic Bundle at Fanatical. This five-buck bundle comes with a whopping 10 games, including a pair of Oddworld titles.

