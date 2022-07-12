Uncharted Legacy Of Thieves Drops To $30 In Prime Day Deal
Nathan Drake's greatest adventure is available for a steal of a price at Amazon.
You've just picked up a PS5 during Prime Day, and like any new console owner, you're looking for that game that you can use to show off your shiny new purchase. For a 4K visual slobber-knocker on that system, you'd be hard-pressed to beat Uncharted 4, as Naughty Dog's treasure-hunting series looks as good as it plays and you can grab it for just $30 right now.
Originally released on PS4, Uncharted 4 got a big glow-up on PS5 when it arrived. This version, the Legacy of Thieves Collection, combines the original game with its expansion Lost Legacy. Both titles are filled with action and cinematic storytelling, while the technical additions make it a stellar PS5 title.
At GameSpot, the game earned a 10/10 score, a number that only a handful of titles have earned over the decades. "Uncharted 4 is a challenge to the medium," Mike Mahardy wrote in his Uncharted 4 review. "In its writing, in its design, in its understanding of what makes games unique, Uncharted 4 is something to aspire to. It's a shining example. And we'll be talking about it for years to come."
While Uncharted 5 hasn't been ruled out, don't expect it to arrive anytime soon as Naughty Dog works on The Last of Us remake and a standalone multiplayer game set in that universe. If you're looking for a few extras to go with your Uncharted 4 purchase, you can also check out GameSpot's features on Prime Day DualSense controller discounts, Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade for just $30, and a 1TB PS5 SSD for just $110 at Best Buy.
