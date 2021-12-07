Uncharted Legacy Of Thieves Collection Release Date, Graphics Options, And Price Revealed For PS5

Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection will release on PS5 on January 28, Sony has announced. The company also shared new details on its graphics options, price and upgrade paths, and support for the DualSense controller's special features. There is no word yet on a release date for the PC edition, however.

On PS5, the Legacy of Thieves Collection will have three graphics options, which allow players to choose if they want to focus on visual fidelity or frame rate. You can see a rundown of the three options below, with descriptions written by Sony. Note that in Performance Mode, there is no word on the resolution.

Fidelity Mode – For those of you who have a 4K display and want super sharp resolution above all else to enjoy the stunning environments and details the Uncharted series is known for, select Fidelity Mode and play in native 4K resolution with a 30fps target frame rate.

– For those of you who have a 4K display and want super sharp resolution above all else to enjoy the stunning environments and details the Uncharted series is known for, select Fidelity Mode and play in native 4K resolution with a 30fps target frame rate. Performance Mode – We carried over the high frame rate PS4 patch with Performance Mode, which targets a 60fps frame rate.

– We carried over the high frame rate PS4 patch with Performance Mode, which targets a 60fps frame rate. Performance+ Mode – If you’re all about the smoothest gameplay possible and don’t mind a resolution drop, try out our first ever Performance+ Mode which targets 120fps at a 1080p resolution.

The Legacy of Thieves Collection has "near instant" load times thanks to the PS5's SSD, Sony said. The game also supports Spatial 3D Audio to allow players to hear where shots are coming from. Additionally, the games use the DualSense controller for haptic feedback and adaptive triggers. Sony added that it has "fine-tuned" the rumble and controller resistance levels. "Feeling the 4×4 vehicles roll along in your hands or landing a punch and then rope swinging to safety has never been so rewarding," Sony said.

A first look at Lost Legacy on PS5

Gallery

In terms of pricing, the Legacy of Thieves Collection will be available physically and digitally for $50. Anyone who bought Uncharted 4: A Thief's End, The Lost Legacy, or The Lost Legacy Digital Bundle already can upgrade to the Legacy of Thieves digital version for $10.

You can get the Legacy of Thieves Collection for only $10

If you own any of those PS4 games on a disc, you need to insert them on PS5 every time you want to play the PS5 versions. If you bought the PS5 digital edition console after owning the games physically on PS4, you're out of luck; there is no way to get the PS5 version at the discounted rate this way. Additionally, PlayStation Plus members who picked up Uncharted 4 when it was free are not eligible for the $10 upgrade option for PS5.

Sony also clarified that the multiplayer elements of Uncharted 4 and The Lost Legacy are not included in the Legacy of Thieves Collection.

What's more, Sony announced that everyone who buys the Legacy of Thieves Collection digitally before February 3, 2022 will get a code good for one ticket to see the new Uncharted movie starring Tom Holland and Mark Wahlberg when it releases on February 18. Right now, this offer is only good in the US, UK, New Zealand, and Australia, but Sony told fans to "stay tuned" for information about other regions.

Finally, Sony provided an update on the PC edition of the Legacy of Thieves Collection. Fans can add the game to their wishlists on Steam and Epic Games Store, but there is no word yet on a release date. Sony said it will be "revisiting and revealing more pertaining to the PC launch as we head into 2022."