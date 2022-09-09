Uncharted: Legacy Of Thieves Collection Hits PC October 19 With Fortnite Bonus, Leak Reveals

Uncharted: The Legacy of Thieves Collection will come to PC on October 19 with a special bonus in Fortnite for people who buy it on the Epic Games Store. This is according to the game's product page that was recently discovered by Wario64. The page has since been removed.

Everyone who pre-buys The Legacy of Thieves Collection for PC via the Epic Games Store by a certain date in September, according to the leak, will get a Fortnite glider in the shape of Sully's seaplane. The Uncharted-themed Fortnite glider will later arrive in the Fortnite in-game shop on November 17 for everyone else as a separate purchase.

This will be just the latest Uncharted crossover in Fortnite, following the Nathan Drake and Chloe Frazer outfits that were released earlier this year.

The Legacy of Thieves Collection, which dropped in January on PS5, includes Uncharted 4: A Thief's End and Uncharted: The Lost Legacy. There is no multiplayer support, however.

In addition to the Epic Games Store, the Legacy of Thieves Collection will come to Steam. Its rumored October 19 release date was spotted months ago.

GameSpot's Legacy of Thieves Collection review scored the game an 8/10, praising the new higher resolution and frame rates that help accentuate combat and exploration.