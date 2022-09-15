Uncharted: Legacy Of Thieves Collection Hits PC October 19, System Requirements And Features Revealed

Sony plans to make hundreds of millions of dollars by bringing its PlayStation games to PC, and the next one will be Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection in October. Following a leak, Sony officially announced that the compilation pack, which comes with Uncharted 4: A Thief's End and The Lost Legacy, will be released on PC on October 19.

Iron Galaxy is handling the development of Legacy of Thieves Collection for PC as Naughty Dog focuses on its other upcoming projects, like a new Last of Us multiplayer game.

Legacy of Thieves Collection for PC has a number of PC-specific features like ultra-wide monitor support, adjustable texture and model quality, anisotropic filtering, ambient occlusion, and more.

The game supports controllers on PC, including DualSense and DualShock 4, along with other gamepads. Keyboard and m ouse support is also available. The game also supports "full control remapping," while Razer Chroma peripherals that support RGB work with the game on PC.

The system requirements for Legacy of Thieves Collection can be seen below.

The Legacy of Thieves Collection PC requirements

The Legacy of Thieves Collection is available for pre-purchase on Steam and the Epic Games Store for $49.99/€49.99. Those who pre-buy on Epic's store will also get a special Sully-themed glider for user in Fortnite.

GameSpot's Legacy of Thieves Collection review scored the game an 8/10, praising the new higher resolution and frame rates that help accentuate combat and exploration.