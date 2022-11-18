Uncharted: Legacy Of Thieves Collection For PS5 Is $20 Right Now

The Black Friday shopping bonanza is nearly here, but you don't need to wait to score good gaming deals. Amazon and Best Buy are currently offering a pretty nice discount on Uncharted: The Legacy of Thieves Collection for PlayStation 5.

The retailers each have the game marked down to just $20 right now, a sweet discount from its normal $50 list price. For anyone just catching up, the Legacy of Thieves collection includes Uncharted 4: A Thief's End and Uncharted: The Lost Legacy, now beefed up thanks to the power of the PS5.

The games promise better visuals and a higher frame rate, and they also use the DualSense controller's adaptive triggers and haptic feedback to help you "feel" the action more than before.

The Legacy of Thieves Collection launched in January on PS5. GameSpot's Legacy of Thieves Collection review said this is the best way to play Uncharted 4 and Lost Legacy. Bear in mind, though, that the games do not feature multiplayer support.

Another Naughty Dog game, The Last of Us: Part 1 Remake, is also on sale for a nice price right now, while The Last of Us: Part II is discounted to only $10.

Other PlayStation deals available in pre-Black Friday sales include huge discounts on DualSense controllers and a very nice markdown on Horizon Forbidden West.