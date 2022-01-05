Uncharted, Last Of Us Dev Teases "Multiple Game Projects" In The Works

Neil Druckmann says Naughty Dog is "dying" to show off its new games.

Naughty Dog, the creator of the Uncharted and Last of Us franchises, is working on multiple unannounced upcoming games that the studio is eager to discuss--but it's not time for that just yet.

Speaking during Sony's CES 2022 briefing this week (via VGC), Naughty Dog's Neil Druckmann teased the company's upcoming games. "We're dying to share with you the multiple game projects we have in the works at Naughty Dog," Druckmann teased.

He didn't have anything more to share, but one of the games is likely the Last of Us multiplayer project that has been in the works for some time. Naughty Dog confirmed in 2019 that The Last of Us: Part II would not ship with a new version of the Factions multiplayer mode. Instead, Naughty Dog said at the time that it was creating a standalone multiplayer game in the Last of Us universe.

Beyond the new Last of Us multiplayer game and the Uncharted PS5 compilation coming this month, Naughty Dog has no announced projects. However, Druckmann has teased that the studio might make The Last of Us 3 or a new IP. "The next thing could be a Part III, the next thing could be some new IP," he said in an interview.

Naughty Dog has already said it will not make more Uncharted games, but the studio is open to having a different developer come in to make Uncharted 5.

Also during the event, PlayStation boss Jim Ryan said he's excited to see the games that come out of Sony's 17 internal game studios. "We're looking forward to seeing these teams shine as they unleash their creative talents and bring their own sense of innovation to our first-party content portfolio," Ryan said.

During the event, Sony officially announced PlayStation VR 2 and its capabilities, while the company also revealed a new Horizon VR title. Additionally, an exciting new clip from the Uncharted movie starring Tom Holland was revealed, alongside the news that Ghost of Tsushima passed 8 million copies sold.

