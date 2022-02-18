Uncharted Is Coming To Xbox Series X, And That Is Technically Correct

Finally, an Uncharted Blu-ray disc that works on Xbox consoles.

Uncharted will soon be available on Xbox consoles, albeit not in the way that you're probably thinking about right now. No, Microsoft hasn't dipped into its money vault to buy developer Naughty Dog, but the Uncharted film will be arriving on Blu-ray disc soon, which means that the live-action adaptation of Sony's hit game series can be technically played on an Xbox console.

Remember, technically correct is still the best kind of correct. Full credit to Wario64 for the joke and ruining the day of at least one diehard PlayStation fan's day.

Uncharted Blu-Ray cover
As for the film, it'll be available in 4K UHD quality, although special features have yet to be announced for it. If it lines up with other big-budget releases on Blu-ray disc, expect behind-the-scenes commentary, short documentaries on how the film was made, and a look at the origins of the Uncharted franchise.

For the Sony fans who are likely dismayed at this traitorous news, they can take solace in the fact that Halo can be played PlayStation soon, through the Paramount+ app when the live-action series arrives in March.

The Uncharted film is still showing at theaters, where it's expected to do some respectable business on its opening weekend in the US. Here at GameSpot, our Uncharted review scored the movie a 7/10. Reviewer Phil Hornshaw said, "Uncharted is a lot of fun a lot of the time. It might not do much that the games haven't already, but fans will enjoy a new Uncharted tale that at least brings its own flashy, death-defying treasure hunt into the fold."

