Uncharted Is Bigger Than Nathan Drake Alone, Naughty Dog Says

With the release of Uncharted: The Lost Legacy coming up this month, Sony has released a cool new video in which developers at Naughty Dog share their perspective on developing the standalone PlayStation 4 game. Unlike every other entry in the series, The Lost Legacy does not feature Nathan Drake in the lead role, but instead you play as series character Chloe Frazer, with Nadine Ross from Uncharted 4 at her side.

According to creative director Shaun Escayg (via VideoGamer.com), Naughty Dog moved away from Drake for The Lost Legacy because "We felt we wrapped that story up on Uncharted 4." He added that Naughty Dog purposefully wanted to "find a new cast of characters that could actually carry on the Uncharted legacy."

Game director Kurt Margenau added that it's important fans understand that the Uncharted franchise is "most than just Nathan Drake."

Also in the video, the developers talk about how they originally conceived Uncharted: The Lost Legacy as something smaller and contained. But as development progressed, the team expanded the size and scope of the game. "It just blew up; before we knew it, a full game," they said.

Uncharted: The Lost Legacy should be able to stand on its own as an entry in the Uncharted series, and that's the hope Naughty Dog has for it. We also learn in the video that Naughty Dog considered making Sam or Sully the focus of a new expansion or game before landing on Chloe and Nadine.

For lots more on Uncharted: The Lost Legacy, check out GameSpot's new interview feature, "How Uncharted: The Lost Legacy Moves On From Nathan Drake."

Uncharted: The Lost Legacy launches on August 22, priced at $40. For more, you can check out all of GameSpot's previous written and video content here.