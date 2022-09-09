Uncharted Director's New Marvel Game Stars Captain America And Black Panther

As part of the Marvel Games showcase today during D23, Disney officially announced the next game from Uncharted director Amy Hennig and Skydance Media with a cinematic trailer. Somewhat weirdly, though, the announcement left off one key piece of information: the game's title.

As rumored, the new Marvel will take place during World War II and will feature a team-up between Captain America and Black Panther as they take on the forces of Hydra. The cinematic trailer swept through a snowy 1940s Paris and showed the two heroes together as they prepare to fight...someone.

The final image in the trailer revealed the game will star four heroes, not two, with the words "King," "Captain," "Soldier," and "Spy" playing over the footage--which gives a sense of the role of the other two characters. According to further details Disney shared during its showcase, the game follows a young Captain America and Wakandan King Azzuri, the grandfather of T'Challa, as well as two other characters: Gabriel Jones, a member of the Howling Commandos and a US soldier, and Nanali, the leading of the newly formed Wakandan Spy Network.

It seems likely the game could follow the "Flags of Our Fathers" comic book arc, which was published in 2010. The tagline "Four Heroes. Two worlds. One war" also suggests we'll see the game taking place in Wakanda as well as Europe.

When it was first announced that Skydance New Media was working on a Marvel game, the project was described as a "narrative-driven, blockbuster action-adventure" set inside the Marvel Universe. Skydance won't just be working on a Marvel game, as the studio is also developing a Star Wars title that has been described as a "richly-cinematic action-adventure" game.