Uncharted Director Amy Hennig's New Studio Brings On Star Wars Writer Todd Stashwick

Uncharted director Amy Hennig's new studio at Skydance Media is working on an action-adventure game, and she recently brought on writer and actor Todd Stashwick to contribute to the project.

Hennig and Stashwick previously worked together on a Star Wars game at Electronic Arts known as Project Ragtag, but the game was ultimately canceled. They also worked together on Uncharted 4 for a period of time before they both left the project.

Stashwick said on Twitter (via VGC), "I'm working with Amy Hennig and a core team of industry vets on an exciting action/adventure game."

Stashwick also linked to Skydance's career page, putting out the call for people to apply. "Seeking folks that want to push state-of-the-art animation tech," he said. Stashwick also mentioned that the team is seeking people who are experienced with the Unreal Engine, which seems to suggest the new game will run on Epic's technology.

Stashwick clarified on Twitter that he is writing for the new game after someone said he might be in it. In another tweet, he said, "We started writing together a while back on the Star Wars project. It has been a blast of a collaboration."

Hennig formed the new Skydance games studio in 2019. Skydance Media has produced such films as Mission Impossible Fallout, Gemini Man, Annihilation, and Terminator: Dark Fate. Hennig is overseeing the company's new game development label, working alongside her former Electronic Arts co-worker Julian Beak. Whether or not Hennig's new game is based on an existing franchise or something new remains to be seen.

Skydance isn't the only movie company getting involved with games, as JJ Abrams' Bad Robot company just raised $40 million to create a new AAA IP from its games division.