Uncharted Appears To Be Sony's Weakest PC Launch Yet

Sony has found some success porting its older exclusives to PC in recent years, but its latest one seemingly has not sold as well as previous games. According to SteamDB data, Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection notched a peak player count of 10,851, which wasn't enough to break into Steam's top 100 games.

As VGC notes, Horizon Zero Dawn attracted 56,000 players at launch, and God of War had an even higher number: 73,000. Even the humble Days Gone boasted more than double Uncharted's numbers with 27,000. Considering that Days Gone famously did not sell enough to justify a sequel, this would seem to be a major surprise.

However, there are a few factors that likely contributed to this low player count. For one thing, this was a very competitive weekend for games, with high-profile releases such as Gotham Knights and Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2's campaign capturing a lot of eyeballs. For another, it's important to remember that Uncharted hasn't seen a full-fledged entry since 2016's Uncharted 4, thus making it the oldest game that Sony has brought to Steam yet.

Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection includes both Uncharted 4 and the excellent spin-off The Lost Legacy. Now if only Sony would bring Bloodborne to PC.