Uncharted 4 Constellation Puzzle: How To Solve Avery's Grave

Of the two games in the Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection, The Lost Legacy is significantly more puzzle-heavy. But, that doesn't mean Uncharted 4: A Thief's End doesn't have a head scratcher or two. In Chapter 8, "The Grave of Henry Avery," the trouble starts after you locate the grave in question and must find the solution to a puzzle involving a constellation formed from points of light.

Beneath Henry Avery's apparent final resting place, you will find a room with a trio of pillars, each bearing an inscription depicting either Jesus or one of the two thieves crucified at his side. To begin the puzzle, interact with the central pillar to make Nate and Sam comment on the inscriptions. Then, go around behind the back and ask Sam to light the lamp. This will cause six bright blue dots to appear on the wall.

Lighting the lantern.

Now, go back to the front. The goal of this puzzle is to move paired lights onto the stones set into the wall until they form a completed constellation (which you can see at the bottom of this guide). Move the leftmost lights toward the center and rotate them so that the top light overlaps with the second stone from the top and the bottom light overlaps with the second stone from the bottom.

Left pillar solution.

Now, walk to the central pillar. Move and rotate the lights so that they overlap with the topmost and bottommost stones.

Central pillar solution.

Finally, head to the rightmost pillar. Move and rotate the lights so that they overlap with the two most central stones–one on the left and up, one on the right and down.

Right pillar solution.

With the lights in place, Sam will alert you "Nathan, that's it! You got it!" Time to see what's behind that door.