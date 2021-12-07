Uncharted 4 And Lost Legacy Seemingly Delisted On PSN

It appears that Uncharted 4: A Thief's End and Uncharted: The Lost Legacy for PlayStation 4 have been delisted on the PlayStation Store. ResetEra members noticed recently that neither game is available to purchase by itself through the digital store.

The Uncharted 4: A Thief's End and Uncharted: The Lost Legacy Digital Bundle ($40) remains available for purchase, but the games no longer appear to be available to buy individually (via GamesRadar).

This was noticed on the same day that Sony announced that Uncharted: The Legacy of Thieves Collection is releasing on PS5 on January 28. It comes with updated versions of Uncharted 4 and The Lost Legacy for $50, though anyone who owns Uncharted 4 or Lost Legacy already can upgrade for $10.

Rockstar Games also delisted the standalone versions of GTA III, Vice City, and San Andreas before The Definitive Edition including all three was released.

The Legacy of Thieves Collection is coming to PS5 in January 2022 with a PC release to follow. Players can expect improved visuals, different graphics options, and DualSense controller support for haptic feedback. Additionally, everyone who buys the bundle gets a free ticket to see the Uncharted movie starring Tom Holland and Mark Wahlberg.