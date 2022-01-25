Uncharted 4 And Lost Legacy Saves Carry Forward To Legacy Of Thieves Collection On PS5

Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection releases on PlayStation 5 this week, and Sony has now clarified a key detail about it--and it's good news. Your PS4 game saves for Uncharted 4 and Lost Legacy will carry over to the new PS5 bundle, along with your Trophies.

A FAQ confirms this and explains how it works. Players need to select "Story, Import Game from PS4" from the menu to important save data/Trophies to PS5. So if you started Uncharted 4 or Lost Legacy and never finished, you can pick up right where you left off in Legacy of Thieves for PS5.

People who already own Uncharted 4, The Lost Legacy, or The Lost Legacy Digital Bundle can upgrade to the Legacy of Thieves digital version for $10 when it releases on January 28. Additionally, those who buy or upgrade to The Legacy of Thieves Collection from the PlayStation Store will get a free ticket to see the Uncharted movie starring Tom Holland. This offer is good until February 3, 2022 at 11:59 PM PT. The movie arrives February 18.

A PC edition of The Legacy of Thieves Collection is on the way as well, and Naughty Dog said it will have "plenty of updates" to share on the project soon.

Naughty Dog is also said to be developing a remake The Last of Us for PS5, but the developer has not confirmed this. At CES 2022, Naughty Dog's Neil Druckmann teased that the studio is "dying" to show off the multiple games it has in development. One of these could be Naughty Dog's long-in-development standalone multiplayer game.