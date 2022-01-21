Uncharted 4 And Lost Legacy PS5 Remaster Package Gets Launch Trailer, Looks Incredible

Sony's next big new release is Horizon Forbidden West, but ahead of that, the company is kicking off the year with Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection for PlayStation 5. It's set to arrive on January 28, and ahead of that, Sony and Naughty Dog have now put out the game's launch trailer.

The Legacy of Thieves Collection includes remastered versions of Uncharted 4: A Thief's End and Uncharted: The Lost Legacy. "We've come a long way since we first unleashed Drake, Chloe, and their cohorts into the world, and we're thrilled that our foray into harnessing what the PS5 has to offer are these two single-player adventures in one titular collection," Naughty Dog said.

In a blog post, Naughty Dog senior communications manager Rochelle Snyder said Uncharted 4 helped Naughty Dog improve its development practices and protocols in a number of ways, but specifically in the animation department. "Our richly detailed cinematics were now able to play real time, which helped pave the way for a seamless experience to and from gameplay," Snyder said. "We also layered physics and procedural animations into our animations. All this helped create believable characters, tighter responsiveness, fluidity, and ability to respond to their environment, leading to a groundbreaking moment."

People who already own Uncharted 4, The Lost Legacy, or The Lost Legacy Digital Bundle can upgrade to the Legacy of Thieves digital version for $10. Additionally, those who buy or upgrade to The Legacy of Thieves Collection from the PlayStation Store will get a free ticket to see the Uncharted movie starring Tom Holland. This offer is good until February 3, 2022 at 11:59 PM PT. The movie arrives February 18.

A PC edition of The Legacy of Thieves Collection is on the way as well, and Naughty Dog said it will have "plenty of updates" to share on the project soon.

Naughty Dog is also said to be developing a remake The Last of Us for PS5, but the developer has not confirmed this. At CES 2022, Naughty Dog's Neil Druckmann teased that the studio is "dying" to show off the multiple games it has in development. One of these could be Naughty Dog's long-in-development standalone multiplayer game.